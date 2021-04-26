ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

