ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVN opened at $13.84 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

