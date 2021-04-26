ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $79.38 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

