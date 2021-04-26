PS Business Parks (PSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, analysts expect PS Business Parks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $163.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $106.79 and a 12-month high of $165.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

