Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 247,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.