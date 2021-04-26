Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

NYSE:EOG opened at $69.06 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $86,976,000 after buying an additional 242,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 25,359 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.