Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OAS. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

OAS opened at $72.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $74.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $150,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

