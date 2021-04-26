Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

NYSE HCA opened at $202.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

