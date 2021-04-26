Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Parsons Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Parsons in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSN. Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Parsons by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,453,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,839,000 after buying an additional 111,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after buying an additional 157,001 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after buying an additional 154,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after buying an additional 209,169 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

