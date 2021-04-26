Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $246,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,222,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.