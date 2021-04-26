Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Boosted by Wedbush

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $112.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

