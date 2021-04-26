Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

SCHW opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.