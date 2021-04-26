Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Chart Industries, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries stock opened at $152.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

