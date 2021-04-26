Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Cut by Analyst

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

MRU has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.89.

TSE:MRU opened at C$57.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The firm has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

