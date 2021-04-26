QIAGEN (QGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. QIAGEN has set its FY 2021
QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect QIAGEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QGEN stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $59.00.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
