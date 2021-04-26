QIAGEN (QGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. QIAGEN has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.42-2.46 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect QIAGEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QGEN stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

