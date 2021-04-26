QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.