Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.