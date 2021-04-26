Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 69,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $19.44 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

