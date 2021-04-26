Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $81.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $81.45.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

