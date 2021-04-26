Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $21,712,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Coty by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coty by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $5,551,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

