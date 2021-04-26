Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DGX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

