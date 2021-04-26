Rajesh Malik Sells 15,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rajesh Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $22.26 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $934.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.