Rajesh Malik Sells 15,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajesh Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $22.26 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $934.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

