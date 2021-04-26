Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $255.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

