Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 1,360 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

NYSE V opened at $230.00 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $231.82. The company has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

