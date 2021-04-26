Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $740,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

