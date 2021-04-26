Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 126.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,800,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.