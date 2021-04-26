Raymond James Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.24.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.