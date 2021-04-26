Raymond James Increases Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target to $28.00

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.17 on Monday. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

