Raymond James Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Underperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RRC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.66.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after buying an additional 620,320 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 97,849 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Range Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 490,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

