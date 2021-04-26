Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Ellen M. Cotter Sells 8,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Reading International as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

