Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $88.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.45. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.91) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

