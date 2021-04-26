Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CMS Energy plans to spend $13.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and electric-supply projects during 2021-2025, to achieve the long-term EPS growth target of 7%. Between 2021 and 2025, the company plans to invest around $5.5 billion in its electricity operations. The company is making sustained efforts to expand its renewable portfolio. To this end, it aims to spend $2.4 billion in renewable, during the 2021-2025 period. However, CMS Energy’s consumers have been experiencing a decline in electric deliveries to commercial and industrial customers. Moreover, the company possesses a dismal current ratio of 0.78 as of Dec 31, 2020. CMS Energy also incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation and closure of solid-waste disposal facilities for coal ash. CMS Energy has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

4/20/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/15/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – CMS Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

4/12/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/9/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/7/2021 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/25/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/10/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/1/2021 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/25/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CMS Energy by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 515,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

