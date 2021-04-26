Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/16/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/31/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00.

3/30/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $127.67 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

