Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pernod Ricard (PDRDY)

4/23/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/23/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/14/2021 – Pernod Ricard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

4/9/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $42.14. 68,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard SA has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $42.32.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

