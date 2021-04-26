Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $364.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364.50 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 361.50 ($4.72), with a volume of 21494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.50 ($4.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £893.31 million and a P/E ratio of 106.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.39.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

