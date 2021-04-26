Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $63,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock opened at $488.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.