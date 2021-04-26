Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,770 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.