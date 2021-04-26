Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 497 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 245.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,605. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

