Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 25,405 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.47% of ASGN worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,578. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

