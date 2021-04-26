Reinhart Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148,480 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Signature Bank worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 22.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.47.

SBNY stock traded up $4.16 on Monday, hitting $243.00. 7,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

