Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $35.02 Million Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,802 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin comprises about 1.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $35,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after buying an additional 688,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 368,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ALEX stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $18.02. 860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

