Reinhart Partners Inc. Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.40. 4,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,695. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average of $157.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

