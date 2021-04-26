Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 45,085 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,085 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of Carter’s worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 444.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

CRI stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRI. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

