Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 60,550 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,550 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up about 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $30,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

