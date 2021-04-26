Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

