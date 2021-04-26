Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $31.78

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.78, but opened at $30.99. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 550 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNLX. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -190.63.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,188,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

