Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.77 ($45.61).

Shares of Renault stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Monday, hitting €33.73 ($39.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.55 and its 200 day moving average is €33.82.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

