Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

EPA RNO opened at €33.73 ($39.68) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.55 and its 200-day moving average is €33.82. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

