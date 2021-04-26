Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REPYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of REPYY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 60,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.