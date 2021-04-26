ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in ResMed were worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in ResMed by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ResMed by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $209.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.20. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

